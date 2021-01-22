NeoGames strengthens board with appointment of Lisbeth McNabb

New York-listed lottery solutions provider NeoGames has expanded its board of directors with the addition of Lisbeth McNabb as a non-executive director.

McNabb brings a wealth of experience to the board, having served in a number of leadership roles over the past 15 years with the likes of Match.com, The Linux Foundation, and MGM Resorts’ biggest shareholder InterActiveCorp (IAC).

She also currently serves on the board of New York-listed American telecommunications company Nexstar Media Group.

“We are delighted that Lisbeth will bring her leadership, deep expertise, and professional experience to our board,” said NeoGames CEO Moti Malul. “As we continue to grow our business, we seek the type of board-level guidance that will meaningfully impact that evolution. Lisbeth is an excellent addition to our board and we welcome her insight and wisdom.”

The appointment expands NeoGames board to six members, with McNabb serving as chair of the board’s audit committee and a member of the compensation and nominating and corporate governance committees.

Shares in NeoGames SARL (NSQ:NGMS) closed 0.68 per cent higher at $29.58 per share in New York Thursday.