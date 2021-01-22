This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
NetEnt
Aspire Global
Stakelogic

NeoGames strengthens board with appointment of Lisbeth McNabb

22nd January 2021 9:46 am GMT
NeoGames
Scientific Games Lottery

New York-listed lottery solutions provider NeoGames has expanded its board of directors with the addition of Lisbeth McNabb as a non-executive director.

McNabb brings a wealth of experience to the board, having served in a number of leadership roles over the past 15 years with the likes of Match.com, The Linux Foundation, and MGM Resorts’ biggest shareholder InterActiveCorp (IAC).

She also currently serves on the board of New York-listed American telecommunications company Nexstar Media Group.

“We are delighted that Lisbeth will bring her leadership, deep expertise, and professional experience to our board,” said NeoGames CEO Moti Malul. “As we continue to grow our business, we seek the type of board-level guidance that will meaningfully impact that evolution. Lisbeth is an excellent addition to our board and we welcome her insight and wisdom.”

The appointment expands NeoGames board to six members, with McNabb serving as chair of the board’s audit committee and a member of the compensation and nominating and corporate governance committees.

Shares in NeoGames SARL (NSQ:NGMS) closed 0.68 per cent higher at $29.58 per share in New York Thursday.

Related Tags
iLottery Lottery NeoGames United States
Related Videos
Shay Segev
Edo Haitin
Related Articles

Gaming shares prove resilient in 2020

Pollard Banknote and NeoGames secure iLottery extension in Michigan

Pariplay boss comes home to Aspire Global

NeoGames announces pricing of Nasdaq IPO

Online gaming supplier NeoGames readies New York IPO

Ten years of the Gaming Intelligence Hot 50: where are they now?

The Gaming Intelligence HOT 50 winners 2020

All change at William Hill

The Gaming Intelligence HOT 50 of 2019

Sazka expands online casino offering with iSoftBet

How NeoGames became William Hill’s most important ally

How NeoGames became William Hill’s most important ally

William Hill aims for £1bn in Digital revenue by 2023

Adverse regulations and tax changes weigh on William Hill profit

Michigan Lottery extends iLottery contract with NeoPollard Interactive

Digitain
Pariplay
Relax Gaming
Future Anthem
Skywind
Pragmatic Solutions
Greentube
Playtech
Aspire Global
Stakelogic