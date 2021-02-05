BtoBet appoints MD and new chief operating officer

Aspire Global-owned sportsbook supplier BtoBet has bolstered its senior management team with the appointment of Zoran Spasov as managing director and Dima Reiderman as chief operating officer.

Spasov has served as interim managing director since December 2019.

“I am very excited about the multitude of opportunities that lie ahead for BtoBet,” said Spasov. “In the past year alone, the company has proven its resilience despite external pressures, and I have no doubt BtoBet will continue to establish itself as a major player in the industry.”

Reiderman joins BtoBet from parent company Aspire Global, where he served as COO for the past two years, playing an integral role in the growth and success of Aspire Global throughout his seven-year tenure with the company.

Commenting on his new role, Reiderman said: “My main aim is to not only ensure that BtoBet excels with its sportsbook product in new markets but to maintain leading positions in emerging markets such as Africa and Latin America.”

Aspire Global CEO Tsachi Maimon said of the appointments: “Zoran and Dima’s addition to BtoBet’s top management is intended to maintain the company’s current growth momentum and aggressively expand its technologies into new markets, with Europe and the US being high on the agenda.

“I am more than confident that Zoran and Dima will be an invaluable asset for BtoBet in executing the company’s vision.”

Shares in Aspire Global plc. (STO:ASPIRE) were trading 2.48 per cent higher at SEK49.50 per share in Stockholm Friday morning.