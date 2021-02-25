Entain strengthens board with two new directors

London-listed betting and gaming operator Entain is poised to strengthen its board with the appointment of Stella David and Vicky Jarman as directors.

David joins the Entain board on 4 March as an independent non-executive director and will serve on the Remuneration, ESG and Nomination Committees.

She was previously CEO of distiller William Grant & Sons following more than 15 years with Bacardi, where she undertook a number of roles culminating in five years as global chief marketing officer. She also previously served as chair of C&J Clark Ltd and spent seven years as a non-executive director at Nationwide Building Society, where she chaired the Remuneration Committee.

Jarman also joins the board on 4 March as an independent non-executive director, joining the Audit and Remuneration Committees. She has spent over 10 years with financial advisory and asset management firm Lazard and Co, working in the investment banking team and then as chief operating officer for the London and Middle East operations until 2009.

“I am delighted to welcome Stella and Vicky to the board of Entain,” said Entain chairman Barry Gibson. “Between them they offer a hugely additive variety of skills, perspectives and experiences gleaned from many different roles and industries.

“We now have a truly exceptional board that will help Entain realise its clear and ambitious strategy for sustainability, growth and innovation.”

Entain also confirmed that current senior independent director Stephen Morana will step down from the board on 4 March to pursue his executive career in his current role with Cazoo.

“I would also like to thank Stephen for his huge contribution to Entain over the past the five years, as well as his counsel and help to me personally,” added Gibson. “I wish him all the very best for the future.”

Shares in Entain plc (LSE:ENT) closed 1.95 per cent higher at 1,439.00 pence per share in London Wednesday.