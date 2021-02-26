This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Flutter Entertainment announces changes to Board

26th February 2021 7:29 am GMT
Flutter Entertainment

London-listed Flutter Entertainment has announced the appointment of non-executive directors Holly Koeppel and Nancy Dubuc to its board of directors.

Dubuc is chief executive of New York-based broadcaster Vice Media and will join the board of directors on 29 April, with Koeppel, a non-executive director at British American Tobacco, joining the board on 13 May.

They will replace Divyesh (Dave) Gadhia and Peter Rigby, who have decided not to seek re-election at the company’s annual general meeting on 29 April.

“Since the successful merger of Flutter and The Stars Group (TSG), we have mapped out a Board renewal programme over the coming years, having regard to the scale, geographic breadth and direction of travel of the business, in addition to enhanced gender balance and diversity,” said Flutter Entertainment chairman Gary McGann.

“As Executive Chair of TSG, Dave led the challenging turnaround and subsequent strong growth of the business. He was critical in seeing the opportunity for the merger with Flutter, while ensuring that his shareholders were appropriately represented and rewarded. He leaves a strong and enduring legacy.

“Peter has been a stalwart of the Betfair, Paddy Power and legacy Flutter boards during his seven years tenure as Director. He has made significant contributions to Flutter's progress through his astute Chairing of the Risk Committee and subsequently the Remuneration Committee.”

“Nancy brings a wealth of experience in the media and entertainment sectors to Flutter. Holly has extensive experience of regulated consumer facing businesses in the US and international markets,” added McGann. “We look forward to Nancy's and Holly's involvement which will add enormously to the diversity of thought and perspective on the Flutter Board.”

Shares in Flutter Entertainment plc. (LSE:FLTR) were trading marginally higher at 13,890.00 pence per share in London Friday morning.

