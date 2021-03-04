FanDuel appoints Amy Howe to newly created president role

US sports betting and fantasy sports giant FanDuel Group has appointed Amy Howe to the newly created role of president.

Howe will join FanDuel’s executive leadership team and take responsibility for leading the company’s core commercial functions across its sportsbook, casino, racing and daily fantasy units.

She joins FanDuel from Live Nation Entertainment, where served for seven years, most recently as global chief operating officer of Ticketmaster.

“I am delighted to welcome a leader of Amy’s extraordinary caliber to our executive team,” said FanDuel CEO Matt King. “She has a proven track record of building highly successful digital and retail businesses and I’m excited to have her leading our commercial functions during a period of enormous growth for the company.”

As COO of Ticketmaster, Howe led the digital transformation and modernization of the company’s ticketing platform and business model, doubling its growth in gross ticketing value and growing the mobile app install base by 400 per cent. During her tenure at Ticketmaster, Howe also appeared and testified before the United States Congress Subcommittee for Energy and Commerce.

“I am honored to be joining FanDuel at such an important moment in its history,” said Howe. “As the sports gaming industry continues to grow at a breakneck pace, I am excited to help fortify our leadership position and build new competitive advantages that will deliver sustained financial performance.”

