This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
NetEnt
Scientific Games Lottery

FanDuel appoints Amy Howe to newly created president role

4th March 2021 10:08 am GMT
FanDuel

US sports betting and fantasy sports giant FanDuel Group has appointed Amy Howe to the newly created role of president.

Howe will join FanDuel’s executive leadership team and take responsibility for leading the company’s core commercial functions across its sportsbook, casino, racing and daily fantasy units.

She joins FanDuel from Live Nation Entertainment, where served for seven years, most recently as global chief operating officer of Ticketmaster.

“I am delighted to welcome a leader of Amy’s extraordinary caliber to our executive team,” said FanDuel CEO Matt King. “She has a proven track record of building highly successful digital and retail businesses and I’m excited to have her leading our commercial functions during a period of enormous growth for the company.”

As COO of Ticketmaster, Howe led the digital transformation and modernization of the company’s ticketing platform and business model, doubling its growth in gross ticketing value and growing the mobile app install base by 400 per cent.  During her tenure at Ticketmaster, Howe also appeared and testified before the United States Congress Subcommittee for Energy and Commerce.

“I am honored to be joining FanDuel at such an important moment in its history,” said Howe. “As the sports gaming industry continues to grow at a breakneck pace, I am excited to help fortify our leadership position and build new competitive advantages that will deliver sustained financial performance.”

Shares in FanDuel parent Flutter Entertainment plc (LSE:FLTR) were trading marginally lower at 14,785.00 pence per share in London Thursday morning.

Related Tags
FanDuel Fantasy Sports Flutter Entertainment iGaming Sports Betting United States
Related Videos
Shay Segev
Edo Haitin
Related Articles

Flutter Entertainment reveals majority stake in Indian online rummy operator

Virginia sports betting market hits $58.9m handle in first 11 days

Flutter slips to 2020 loss as Stars’ acquisition weighs on bottom line

Gaming Intelligence US Regulatory Bulletin – February 2021

Record iGaming performance drives Pennsylvania growth in January

BetMGM takes early lead in Michigan’s nascent iGaming and betting market

Record December for Illinois sports betting market despite retail closures

Boyd Gaming posts 2020 revenue decline after COVID-19 closures

Indiana sports betting market hits new heights in January

West Virginia grows sports betting and iGaming

Arizona aims to regulate fantasy sports and sports betting

Record January for Iowa sportsbooks as wagers near $150m

William Hill becomes latest online sportsbook to go live in Virginia

Illinois sportsbooks collect record wagers of $449.2m in November

Tennessee sports betting wagers grow to $180.9m in December

Skywind
Pragmatic Solutions
Greentube
Digitain
Pariplay
Relax Gaming

Featured Jobs

B2B Reporter, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: B2B Reporter
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Multimedia Editor, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Multimedia Editor
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Editorial Internship, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Editorial Internship
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Fast Track
Aspire Global