PlayStar Casino brings in Per Hellberg as CEO to spearhead US launch

Former Catena Media chief executive Per Hellberg has been named as the new CEO of soon-to-launch US online casino operator PlayStar Casino.

Hellberg was CEO of Catena Media from June 2018 until January 2021, and will now lead PlayStar’s launch into New Jersey later this year, followed by additional state launches next year.

Prior to joining Catena Media, Hellberg served as CEO and chairman of Readly, taking the business from start-up and putting it on the path to being listed on NASDAQ Stockholm.

He also served as chief marketing officer at Nordic Gaming Group (NordicBet) before being promoted to CEO prior to its acquisition by Betsson in 2012.

“I am delighted to join PlayStar as the team gets ready to launch into the New Jersey market later this year,” said Hellberg. “In PlayStar I see a challenger brand that has what it takes, both in terms of product and management team, to become a major player in the US market as it continues to roll out.

“I also believe PlayStar presents a tremendous opportunity for investors looking to leverage the gigantic potential in the US market and I look forward to working closely with them as we grow the business.”

PlayStar Casino executive vice president Adam Noble commented: “It is a great time for Per to join PlayStar as we get ready to bring our concept to market and really start to build momentum behind the business.

“With Per’s expertise and experience in online gambling, his intimate knowledge of the affiliate space and of course corporate leadership, it’s the perfect time for Per to join and set the company up for success.”

PlayStar will entered New Jersey’s regulated iGaming market through a market access deal with Ocean Casino Resort, and will be powered by Gaming Innovation Group’s platform.