Girls Who Code secures funding from Zynga

Social gaming operator Zynga has pledged funding to non-profit organisation Girls Who Code, helping to raise awareness and support for women in tech.

Zynga’s Social Impact Fund has pledged $100,000 to the organisation to support girls at all points throughout their educational journey from 3rd grade into the workforce.

“Zynga is honored to team up with Girls Who Code to help forge a more inclusive industry in tech and games by expanding opportunities for girls and women across the globe,” said Phuong Phillips, chief legal officer at Zynga.

“Through their virtual workshops, school clubs, mentorship programs, networking and more, we are hoping to build the next generation of women in STEAM to help them to prepare and thrive in the tech workforce. With an incredible group of women at Zynga already doing so much to support our studios and employees around the world, it’s important that we take positive steps to help strengthen the future of our industry for years to come.”

The funding pledge coincided with International Women’s Day, which also saw online gaming operator Entain pledge $250,000 to Girls Who Code.

“We know that passionate, diverse, ambitious young women are the key to transforming our workplace and our world,” said Dr. Tarika Barrett, incoming CEO at Girls Who Code.

“We’re excited to partner with Zynga this International Women’s Day to send a loud signal to young women everywhere that they belong in technology and that they have support in their journey from school into the workforce. Zynga and Girls Who Code share a vision of a more fair and equitable workforce, where women of all backgrounds rise to the top.”