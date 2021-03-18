This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

SKS365 appoints Lara Falzon as new finance chief

18th March 2021 8:36 am GMT
Lara Falzon

Italian sports betting and gaming operator SKS365 has appointed Lara Falzon as group chief financial officer.

Falzon brings a wealth of financial expertise to SKS365 as the operator looks to grow its Planetwin365 brand in Italy.

A 2021 Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 honouree, Falzon served as CFO of NetEnt for the past year and played an instrumental role in the supplier’s sale to Evolution last September. She previously served as CFO of Red Tiger, helping to navigate its 2019 sale to NetEnt, and joined Bragg Gaming Group's board last month.

“I am very pleased to welcome Lara to our talented executive team at SKS365 as CFO,” said SKS365 chief executive Alexander Martin. “Lara brings a wealth of experience in M&A activity and leading financial operations across international markets combined with in-depth industry experience from working at various gaming companies.

“Finance is a key function at SKS365 supporting actively our growth and profitability targets and I am delighted to have Lara leading our excellent finance team.”

Commenting on her new role, Falzon said: “SKS365 is among one of the leaders of the Italian betting and gaming industry and I am thrilled to contribute with my expertise to further drive the company’s growth and transformation plans.

“SKS365 operates in a very complex and challenging market both in terms of regulation and financial sustainability. I am delighted to join the company at this time and I am looking forward to working with the team to execute on the company’s priorities, accelerate growth and enhance value for shareholders and all stakeholders.”

