NetEnt finance chief Lara Falzon to join Bragg Gaming board

Toronto-listed gaming technology supplier Bragg Gaming Group has appointed NetEnt chief financial officer Lara Falzon to its board of directors.

Falzon will join the board on 1 March, bringing significant financial expertise to Bragg, as well as experience in listing on New York’s Nasdaq stock exchange, a key goal for Bragg in 2021.

A 2021 Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 honouree, Falzon currently serves as CFO of NetEnt and played an instrumental role in the supplier’s sale to Evolution last September. She previously served as CFO of Red Tiger, helping to navigate its 2019 sale to NetEnt.

“We’re very pleased to have Lara join our championship team - she brings tremendous industry experience,” said Bragg Gaming CEO Adam Arviv. “Her financial experience in the gaming sector is unmatched in the industry and will be very valuable as we continue our global growth strategy.”

Falzon said of her appointment: “I’m thrilled to join the team at such an exciting time in Bragg’s evolution. Bragg continues to outperform on their expansion goals and I’m happy to contribute my expertise to the mission.”

Shares in Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (TOR:BRAG) closed 6.18 per cent higher at CAD$2.75 per share in Toronto Friday, having set a new 52-week high of 2.79 per share.