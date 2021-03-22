GameCo appoints Adam Rosenberg as new CEO

Las Vegas-based games developer GameCo has named Adam Rosenberg as its new chief executive.

Rosenberg is a seasoned industry veteran with over 23 years of experience advising, financing, and investing in gaming and leisure companies. He spent 16 years at Goldman Sachs as global head of gaming in the Investment Banking Division, before joining Fortress Investment Group in 2014 to become global head of gaming and leisure investing.

During his time there, Fortress-affiliated funds supported GameCo with investments beginning in 2018.

He takes over as CEO from Blaine Graboyes, who left the company in February after being denied a gaming license by the Nevada Gaming Commission.

“Adam brings the ideal combination of sector expertise, financial acumen, strategic vision and proven leadership at a truly exciting time for GameCo,” said chairman Robert Montgomery. “His deep industry relationships, obvious passion and innate talent for anticipating what is changing around the delivery of game play and regulated gaming experiences make Adam the ideal choice to lead the GameCo team as the company expands beyond land-based gaming to pursue parallel market leadership in digital.”

Rosenberg will also join the board of directors of GameCo, having served as a board observer since 2018.

“Having focused on the evolution of gaming technology companies throughout my career, I am proud to be leading GameCo’s efforts to provide the next generation of games to operating partners and players,” said Rosenberg. “The global demand for differentiated gaming experiences is set for unprecedented growth, and the company is ideally positioned to lead an exciting new category at the intersection of video games, online wagering, and esports.”