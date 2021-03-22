This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
BetConstruct
Scientific Games Lottery
Scientific Games

GameCo appoints Adam Rosenberg as new CEO

22nd March 2021 11:02 am GMT

Las Vegas-based games developer GameCo has named Adam Rosenberg as its new chief executive.

Rosenberg is a seasoned industry veteran with over 23 years of experience advising, financing, and investing in gaming and leisure companies. He spent 16 years at Goldman Sachs as global head of gaming in the Investment Banking Division, before joining Fortress Investment Group in 2014 to become global head of gaming and leisure investing. 

During his time there, Fortress-affiliated funds supported GameCo with investments beginning in 2018. 

He takes over as CEO from Blaine Graboyes, who left the company in February after being denied a gaming license by the Nevada Gaming Commission.

“Adam brings the ideal combination of sector expertise, financial acumen, strategic vision and proven leadership at a truly exciting time for GameCo,” said chairman Robert Montgomery. “His deep industry relationships, obvious passion and innate talent for anticipating what is changing around the delivery of game play and regulated gaming experiences make Adam the ideal choice to lead the GameCo team as the company expands beyond land-based gaming to pursue parallel market leadership in digital.”

Rosenberg will also join the board of directors of GameCo, having served as a board observer since 2018.

“Having focused on the evolution of gaming technology companies throughout my career, I am proud to be leading GameCo’s efforts to provide the next generation of games to operating partners and players,” said Rosenberg. “The global demand for differentiated gaming experiences is set for unprecedented growth, and the company is ideally positioned to lead an exciting new category at the intersection of video games, online wagering, and esports.”

Related Tags
GameCo iGaming Skill Games
Related Videos
Shay Segev
Edo Haitin
Related Articles

GI Games Round-up: Caleta Gaming, Push Gaming, Booongo and more

GameCo unveils new iGaming focused B2B brand

GameCo secures New Jersey approval ahead of iGaming debut

GameCo to roll out VGMs at Oklahoma Tribal casinos

GameCo partners Etermax to develop Trivia video game for casinos

GameCo begins video game gambling machine trials in Nevada

Gaming industry descends on Las Vegas for G2E

GameCo rolls out skill-based gaming machines in fourth US state

GameCo partners chart-topping DJ Steve Aoki for new VGM title

GameCo brings video game gambling to third US state

GameCo partners Bandai Namco on Soulcalibur video gambling game

GameCo rolls out VGMs in second US state

GI Round-up: OMI, Realistic Games, GameCo and more

GameCo to develop Star Trek skill-based games

Caesars appoints Christian Stuart as new interactive chief

Skywind
Relax Gaming
Pragmatic Solutions
Greentube
Digitain
Pariplay

Featured Jobs

Reporter, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Reporter
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Multimedia Editor, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Multimedia Editor
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Editorial Internship, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Editorial Internship
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Fast Track
Aspire Global
Scientific Games