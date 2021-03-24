GeoComply strengthens senior management team

Geolocation specialist GeoComply has strengthened its management team with the promotion of Lindsay Slader to managing director of gaming and the appointment of Chad Kornett as vice president of global government relations.

The two appointments will support the growth of GeoComply’s core business, as well as its expansion into international markets.

Slader has been a key member of GeoComply’s management team since its inception in 2011, serving as operations manager for six years and most recently as vice president of regulatory affairs. Prior to GeoComply she worked for two years at Gaming Laboratories International (GLI).

In her new role as managing director of gaming, she will be responsible for the success of GeoComply’s gaming business in the US and worldwide.

“The growth of GeoComply over the past 10 years has been nothing short of amazing and I am very excited to be leading the company’s gaming business as it expands internationally,” said Slader. “And I’m so happy to welcome Chad to the GeoComply team as our history goes back to my days at GLI where his expertise and professionalism had always been impressive.

“Chad will play a pivotal role in the company as we continue to grow our core gaming business in the US and move rapidly into new markets.”

Chad Kornett assumes the role of vice president of global government relations after serving at GLI for more than 16 years, most recently as senior director of engineering.

“I feel incredibly fortunate to join the GeoComply team at this pivotal time in its history,” said Kornett. “The demand for location technology to achieve compliance and expose fraud and other security risks is increasing on a global scale.

“GeoComply’s unique expertise and technology will have tremendous impact not only in gaming, but any industry where authenticating a true digital identity is important.”