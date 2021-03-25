This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Aspire Global names Aditya Bhushan as new CTO

25th March 2021 8:17 am GMT
Aspire Global

Stockholm-listed gaming operator and supplier Aspire Global has strengthened its senior management team with the appointment of Aditya Bhushan as chief technology officer (CTO).

Bhushan will join Aspire on 1 July after 12 years at casino games supplier NetEnt, heading up the company’s technology operations and development teams.

Having joined NetEnt in 2009, he was involved in some of the supplier’s major developments including its content aggregation platform and live casino product, as well as key parts of NetEnt’s casino platform. He also set up and headed NetEnt’s development centre in India.

“Technology is at the very heart of our business,” said Aspire Global CEO Tsachi Maimon. “Having leading technology is a prerequisite for our continued success. I’m very happy to welcome Aditya Bhushan to Aspire Global, who will bring with him significant experience in producing eminent slot games and casino platforms.

“He will be key in structuring an agile and scalable tech organization across multiple jurisdictions worldwide, as well as in further developing Aspire Global’s leading offerings to iGaming operators.”

Bhushan said of his appointment: ”I’m thrilled to join Aspire Global, which has established itself as one of the most exciting companies in the iGaming industry. The company has consistently executed its growth strategy and recently made strategically important acquisitions that position Aspire Global as a leading iGaming supplier.

“I’m happy to join Aspire Global and play a part in realizing the vision to become the world’s leading iGaming supplier.”

Shares in Aspire Global plc (STO:ASPIRE) were trading 1.62 per cent lower at SEK54.70 per share in Stockholm Thursday morning.

