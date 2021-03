Sports data and technology provider Genius Sports Group has appointed Rob Pietroforte as its new director of M&A.

Pietroforte will oversee the M&A activity of Genius Sports, which will soon be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) following the completion of its business combination with dMY Technology Group Inc. II.

The combined business is expected to have approximately $150m of unrestricted cash to accelerate its expansion in the United States and internationally.

Pietroforte joins from [...]