Scientific Games names Victor Blanco as next CTO

Scientific Games has appointed Aristocrat executive Victor Blanco as its next chief technology officer.

Blanco will assume the role next year, overseeing Scientific Games' technology strategy across gaming, lottery, sports betting, and iGaming.

He currently serves as CTO of rival supplier Aristocrat, having previously held the role of SVP of Global Platforms between 2010 and 2016.

“Victor's innovative and strategic approach to both software and hardware design is a great fit for our Scientific Games leadership team,” said Scientific Games president and CEO, Barry Cottle. “We know that his leadership will ensure we are providing the most innovative games, systems and products for our partners and players.”

Blanco follows in the footsteps of former Aristocrat executives Jamie Odell who now serves as executive chairman of Scientific Games, Toni Korsanos who serves as vice chair, Matt Wilson who serves as CEO Gaming, Siobhan Lane who serves as CCO Gaming, CFO Connie James, and Rich Schneider, who will soon join as CPO.

“Scientific Games has always been at the forefront of innovation, and I can't wait to join this team,” Blanco said. “The dream of any technology strategist is to work at an organization like Scientific Games where creativity and innovation are at the heart of the Company.”

Shares in Scientific Games Corporation (NSQ:SGMS) closed 0.4 per cent higher at $44.89 per share in New York Thursday.