This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Red Tiger
Red Tiger
BetConstruct
Aspire Global

Scientific Games names Victor Blanco as next CTO

16th April 2021 9:37 am GMT
Scientific Games

Scientific Games has appointed Aristocrat executive Victor Blanco as its next chief technology officer.

Blanco will assume the role next year, overseeing Scientific Games' technology strategy across gaming, lottery, sports betting, and iGaming.

He currently serves as CTO of rival supplier Aristocrat, having previously held the role of SVP of Global Platforms between 2010 and 2016.

“Victor's innovative and strategic approach to both software and hardware design is a great fit for our Scientific Games leadership team,” said Scientific Games president and CEO, Barry Cottle. “We know that his leadership will ensure we are providing the most innovative games, systems and products for our partners and players.”

Blanco follows in the footsteps of former Aristocrat executives Jamie Odell who now serves as executive chairman of Scientific Games, Toni Korsanos who serves as vice chair, Matt Wilson who serves as CEO Gaming, Siobhan Lane who serves as CCO Gaming, CFO Connie James, and Rich Schneider, who will soon join as CPO.

“Scientific Games has always been at the forefront of innovation, and I can't wait to join this team,” Blanco said. “The dream of any technology strategist is to work at an organization like Scientific Games where creativity and innovation are at the heart of the Company.”

Shares in Scientific Games Corporation (NSQ:SGMS) closed 0.4 per cent higher at $44.89 per share in New York Thursday.

Related Tags
Aristocrat iGaming Scientific Games Sports Betting
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Edo Haitin
Related Articles

theScore out on top as gaming shares climb in Q1 2021

Boss Media pioneer plots second coming with Playstar

Italy’s Sisal enters bidding for UK National Lottery licence

Scientific Games processes record 50m bets during Grand National festival

Rush Street Interactive president on a remarkable year

Conscious Gaming appoints Blair Aronson as operations director

Rush Street Interactive tops GIQ20 ranking of fastest growing companies

GAN brings in Robert Shore to head up investor relations

Lottery.com names chief legal officer and acquires Sports.com domain

DraftKings acquires gamification specialist BlueRibbon Software

BetSwap joins Scientific Games’ OpenArena platform

Scientific Games powers iLottery subscription program for WCLC

Kentucky Lottery and Scientific Games debut checkout line lottery sales

GI Games Integration: Scientific Games, Relax Gaming, Pariplay and more

Scientific Games powers NJ mobile sportsbook for Golden Nugget

Digitain
Skywind
BTObet
Relax Gaming
Greentube

Featured Jobs

Reporter, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Reporter
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Multimedia Editor, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Multimedia Editor
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Editorial Internship, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Editorial Internship
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Fast Track
Aspire Global