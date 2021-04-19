EveryMatrix brings in Staffan Cnattingius to head up Latin America expansion

iGaming platform provider EveryMatrix has appointed Staffan Cnattingius as its new director of business development for Latin America.

Cnattingius has spent over two decades in the gaming industry across both online and land-based casino operations, including stints at Play’n GO, Copacabana Gaming and QTech.

In his new role at EveryMatrix, he will oversee the company’s expansion in Latin America and manage the commercial efforts as a part of the global sales team.

“I am excited to have Staffan joining our Americas team,” said EveryMatrix president of Americas Erik Nyman. “He comes with unique experience, in-depth product knowledge, relationships and not least an impressive track record of success in Latin America.

“His professional experience will enable EveryMatrix’s goal of becoming the leading turnkey provider in the region. Staffan is the right man for the job, and I wish him welcome aboard.”

Following his appointment, Cnattingius said: “I’m delighted to be joining EveryMatrix during such an exciting phase of growth in regions I know so well. The company has a remarkable content suite and great coverage in both casino and sports, all delivered via a stellar platform built on amazing technology.

“But more importantly, EveryMatrix has a fantastic team and great organisational culture, which I’m looking forward to being a part of.”