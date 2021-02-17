EveryMatrix targets Americas expansion with new Miami base

iGaming platform provider EveryMatrix has opened a new commercial hub in Miami as the supplier looks to expand its footprint in the United States and Latin American markets.

Located in Downtown Miami, the new office will be headed up by Americas president Erik Nyman, who joined the company’s leadership team last August, having previously played a pivotal role in establishing rival NetEnt in the US market.

Nyman will oversee the team’s commercial activity, recruit new talent and begin the process of acquiring new US clients, with EveryMatrix currently in the process of securing a supplier license from the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement for its CasinoEngine platform.

“Opening up EveryMatrix’s Miami office marks a new era of the company’s success story,” said Nyman. “We have the industry’s most complete offering from microservices to full turnkey platform, sports, casino, and everything in between.

“The product strength and future roadmap make me confident that we will break new ground in the Americas. We are building our team in Miami and are excited to further engage with customers and will announce several market entries in the coming months.”

EveryMatrix CEO Ebbe Groes commented: “Entering the US market is one of our major objectives this year and having feet on the ground there is essential. I’m confident that Erik will give shape to EveryMatrix’s US ambitions and drive forward this expansion process with a lot of dedication. I’m looking forward to bringing on-board brilliant people in our Miami office and I wish Erik and his team good luck.”