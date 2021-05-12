Fast Track appoints Johnny Tominaga as head of marketing

iGaming CRM solutions provider Fast Track has named Johnny Tominaga as its new head of marketing.

Tominaga joins Fast Track's team in Malta from vehicle sharing platform GoTo Global, where he served as chief marketing officer for the past two years.

He brings more than 15 years of marketing experience to the role from working with the likes of Disney, Intel, Microsoft, Nokia, and PepsiCo and is tasked with establishing Fast Track as a global iGaming technology brand

“Fast Track is disrupting the iGaming industry by creating cutting-edge technology that will continue to change the dynamics of the industry," said Tominaga. "I’m excited to be part of that journey and help the team continue to tell their story.”

Co-Founder and CEO of Fast Track, Simon Lidzén commented: “We are at a really exciting stage in Fast Track’s growth and Johnny is going to have a pivotal role in shaping how we communicate with the industry as we continue to evolve. We are already impressed with his wide-ranging knowledge and creativity and know that we can expect great things!”