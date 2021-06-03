Swintt appoints new chief technology officer

Casino games supplier Swintt has strengthened its senior management team with the appointment of David Flood as chief technology officer.

Flood has over 16 years experience in the iGaming industry, having previously served at LeoVegas, Gaming Innovation Group, Tain, Boss Gaming and Novibet.

"My remit is to really get things into shape from a technology perspective so that Swintt is capable of entering any new jurisdiction with minimal friction and as quickly as possible," Flood said of his new role. "I already have a great foundation to work with but believe I can bring a lot to the table."

Swint chief executive David Flynn commented: “I am delighted to welcome David to the team and for Swintt to be able to leverage his incredible expertise and unrivalled experience when it comes to technology as well as the online gambling industry.

“We have grown at pace since day one and in order to continue to drive the business forwards, we require talent of David’s calibre. I look forward to working with him closely as we improve our technologies and processes which in turn will enable us to shift up another gear.”