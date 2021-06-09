iSoftBet appoints Noorul-ain Khan as new finance chief

Casino games developer and platform provider iSoftBet has appointed Noorul-ain Khan as its new chief financial officer (CFO).

Khan is a qualified chartered accountant with more than 20 years’ financial services experience in private equity, regulation and compliance.

She has held finance director roles at FirstRand, Investec, Value Capital and Basileus, with a proven track record of managing teams across South Africa, the Middle East, and the UK. She joins iSoftBet from Barclays Africa, where she worked for nearly five years.

“I’m delighted to welcome Noorul-ain to the senior management team,” said iSoftBet CEO Nir Elbaz. “She has a vast wealth of experience and knowledge that will be of huge importance to the business as we continue to expand and drive further growth.

“We have hired some incredible talent in the last year and the benefits are coming through with our teams delivering exceptional, innovative and compelling products and solutions that are adding significant value for our customers and their players.”