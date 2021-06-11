Swintt appoints Tereza Melicharkova as head of marketing

Malta-based casino games developer Swintt has appointed Tereza Melicharkova as its new head of marketing.

Melicharkova brings a wealth of experience to the role, having previously served at Pariplay, Relax Gaming, Pragmatic Play and NetEnt, and is tasked with driving awareness of Swintt's brand and product offering among operators and the wider industry.

“Tereza is an important addition to our senior management team as we continue to grow at pace and look to work with more operator partners than ever before," said Swint chief commercial officer David Mann. “She is a skilled marketer that has an incredible knowledge of the industry. This is the perfect combination for driving brand awareness and showcasing our cutting-edge products and services to the largest possible audience.

“I’d like to take the chance to officially welcome Tereza to the team and look forward to working with her as we continue to take Swintt from being a rising star to an industry power player.”

Commenting on her new role, Melicharkova said: “I am honoured to be joining Swinnt and to use my skills and experience to support the commercial team while also increasing brand and product awareness.

“I am excited to be working alongside some of the best talents in the business led by the three Davids – Flynn, Mann and Flood. This is a huge opportunity for me to showcase what I can do, and I am grateful for the chance to do so.”



Melicharkova’s appointment follows that of David Flood as chief technology officer a week ago.