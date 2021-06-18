Sportradar appoints Lynn McCreary as chief legal officer

Sports data and technology provider Sportradar has appointed Lynn McCreary as its new chief legal officer.

McCreary brings more than three decades of business, legal and financial experience to Sportradar, having most recently served for 11 years at Wisconsin-based IT services provider Fiserv.

Prior to that she was a partner at law firm Bryan Cave, serving as managing partner of the company's San Francisco office.

"I’m thrilled to join Sportradar, which sits at the exciting intersection of sports entertainment and technology," said McCreary. "I look forward to working closely with Carsten and the team as we further accelerate Sportradar’s growth in this dynamic industry."

Sportradar CEO Carsten Koerl commented: "We’re delighted to welcome Lynn to the Sportradar team. The depth and breadth of her legal, business and leadership acumen will prove invaluable to us as Sportradar enters its next phase of exciting growth.”

McCreary also serves as a member of the board of directors of Nasdaq-listed insurance company NMI Holdings, and is chair of the board of governors of Washburn University Law School and a Trustee of Washburn University.