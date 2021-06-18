This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Ev
Ev
BetConstruct
Pronet Gaming
Evolution

Sportradar appoints Lynn McCreary as chief legal officer

18th June 2021 10:08 am GMT
Playtech

Sports data and technology provider Sportradar has appointed Lynn McCreary as its new chief legal officer.

McCreary brings more than three decades of business, legal and financial experience to Sportradar, having most recently served for 11 years at Wisconsin-based IT services provider Fiserv.

Prior to that she was a partner at law firm Bryan Cave, serving as managing partner of the company's San Francisco office.

"I’m thrilled to join Sportradar, which sits at the exciting intersection of sports entertainment and technology," said McCreary. "I look forward to working closely with Carsten and the team as we further accelerate Sportradar’s growth in this dynamic industry."

Sportradar CEO Carsten Koerl commented: "We’re delighted to welcome Lynn to the Sportradar team. The depth and breadth of her legal, business and leadership acumen will prove invaluable to us as Sportradar enters its next phase of exciting growth.”

McCreary also serves as a member of the board of directors of Nasdaq-listed insurance company NMI Holdings, and is chair of the board of governors of Washburn University Law School and a Trustee of Washburn University.

Related Tags
Sportradar Sports Betting Sports Data Sports Integrity United States
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

Sportradar extends integrity partnership with ITTF

OlyBet named as the NHL’s official sports betting partner in the Baltics

Sportradar agrees new sports integrity deal in Estonia

Sportradar signs Austrian football sports integrity deal

Sportradar partners New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens

Sportradar partners up with NBC Sports

Sportradar acquires InteractSport

Sportradar signs sports integrity partnership with Bulgarian police

BetRivers.com agrees exclusive sponsorship in Indiana with Indy Eleven

Sportradar signs integrity deal with West Asian Football Federation

Sportradar adds Bloomberg executive to board of directors

Sportradar agrees multi-year sports betting deal with TwinSpires

Sportradar seals bet monitoring deal for Dutch sports

Genius Sports secures exclusive NFL data distribution

Sportradar signs up Swedish Football Association for integrity services

BTObet
Genius Sport
Relax Gaming
Greentube
Pragmatic Solutions
Sportradar
Digitain
G2E
Evolution
BigTimeGaming
Evolution