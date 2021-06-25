This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Ev
Ev
BetConstruct
Pronet Gaming
Evolution

Ann MacDonald appointed chair of Loto-Québec

25th June 2021 8:56 am GMT
Loto-Quebec

The Government of Quebec has appointed Ann MacDonald as chair of the board of directors of provincial lottery operator Loto-Québec.

MacDonald assumes the role on June 27, having served on the board of directors since 2019.

“The Board of Directors join me in congratulating Ann MacDonald on her appointment,” said Loto-Québec president and CEO Jean-François Bergeron. “MacDonald served on the Loto-Québec board of directors since March 2019. From her appointment, she was able to put her skills and strategic vision at the service of the Crown corporation."

She replaces Hélène F. Fortin, who has served as chair of Loto-Québec since June 2017.

“I would also like to thank Hélène Fortin for her commitment to the company. She has always demonstrated exemplary rigor by applying the best governance practices,” Bergeron added. “She also offered the same unwavering support to the leadership of Loto-Québec.”

MacDonald also serves as chair of CHU Sainte-Justine pediatric hospital and sits on the board of Aeroports de Montreal.

Related Tags
Canada Loto-Quebec
Related Videos
Related Articles

AGS goes online in Canada with Loto-Québec

Paysafe rolls out payment solutions for PlayAlberta.ca and PointsBet

GI Games Integrations: Yggdrasil, 1X2 Network, Zitro and more

Loto-Québec extends Scientific Games’ instant games deal

Loto-Québec sees H1 iGaming revenue soar to $166.5m

Pixiu Gaming to develop new Deal or No Deal Keno game for Canada

Loto-Québec full year iGaming revenue grows to $135.9m

GI Games Integrations: Pariplay, Live 5, 1X2 Network and more

Everi rolls out first online slots in Canada with Loto-Quebec

Global Lottery Monitoring System opens North American hub

IWG secures e-Instant games deal with New Hampshire Lottery

Lightning Box launches first titles with Canada’s BCLC

IWG launches instant win games with Kentucky Lottery

Loto-Quebec begins to lift suspension of retail lottery sales

Québec Lottery goes online-only as retail sales suspended

Greentube
Pragmatic Solutions
Sportradar
Digitain
G2E
BTObet
Genius Sport
Relax Gaming
Evolution
BigTimeGaming
Evolution