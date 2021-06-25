Ann MacDonald appointed chair of Loto-Québec

The Government of Quebec has appointed Ann MacDonald as chair of the board of directors of provincial lottery operator Loto-Québec.

MacDonald assumes the role on June 27, having served on the board of directors since 2019.

“The Board of Directors join me in congratulating Ann MacDonald on her appointment,” said Loto-Québec president and CEO Jean-François Bergeron. “MacDonald served on the Loto-Québec board of directors since March 2019. From her appointment, she was able to put her skills and strategic vision at the service of the Crown corporation."

She replaces Hélène F. Fortin, who has served as chair of Loto-Québec since June 2017.

“I would also like to thank Hélène Fortin for her commitment to the company. She has always demonstrated exemplary rigor by applying the best governance practices,” Bergeron added. “She also offered the same unwavering support to the leadership of Loto-Québec.”

MacDonald also serves as chair of CHU Sainte-Justine pediatric hospital and sits on the board of Aeroports de Montreal.