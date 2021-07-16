This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
High 5 Games
OpenBet
Evolution

High 5 Games brings in new CFO from Wynn

16th July 2021 9:50 am GMT

New York-based slot developer High 5 Games has appointed Robert Gansmo as chief financial officer as the company continues to expand its presence in North America.

Gansmo most recently served as CFO of Wynn Resorts Macau, providing fiscal leadership for 11 years. He played a role in Wynn Macau's IPO on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and helped lead the company's Macau operations through stages of substantial growth.

"As we look to do some innovative things around the world, there's no better CFO to help chart the right course than Robert Gansmo," said High 5 Games chief executive Tony Singer. "His history of driving growth in existing markets and expanding into new ones is impressive. I'm looking forward to doing great things together."

Commenting on his role, Gansmo said: "This is a time of great opportunity for High 5 Games. I’m truly excited to be joining such a creative company, having such a wonderful brand. I look forward to working together with Tony and the spirited team at High 5 as we pursue new markets and drive growth in our business.”

Related Tags
High 5 Games iGaming Wynn Resorts
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Related Articles

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, NetEnt, Evoplay and more

Penn National Gaming set to open third casino and sportsbook in Pennsylvania

fuboTV to offer sports betting in Pennsylvania with The Cordish Companies

Gaming Intelligence Latin America Bulletin – June 2021

Playtech launches The Money Drop Live in partnership with Banijay

DraftKings expands MLB deal to include live game streaming

Pollard Banknote awarded new Danske Spil instant ticket contract

Ainsworth and Catena Media shares climb high in H1 2021

Aspire Global launches new BuyWin feature in Germany

High 5 Games names Philip Forster as head of B2C Casino

IGT secures instant games Ohio Lottery Commission contract

Entain raises financial guidance after strong H1 performance

iSoftBet-Betsson and Piggy Bank Megaways

Record May for Nevada casinos as tourists return to Las Vegas

Kindred Group to acquire casino supplier Relax Gaming

Future Anthem
Genius Sport
NeoGames
G2E
Relax Gaming
Greentube
Pragmatic Solutions
Sportradar
digitain
Gamomat
High 5 Games
Pronet Gaming
Evolution