High 5 Games brings in new CFO from Wynn

New York-based slot developer High 5 Games has appointed Robert Gansmo as chief financial officer as the company continues to expand its presence in North America.

Gansmo most recently served as CFO of Wynn Resorts Macau, providing fiscal leadership for 11 years. He played a role in Wynn Macau's IPO on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and helped lead the company's Macau operations through stages of substantial growth.

"As we look to do some innovative things around the world, there's no better CFO to help chart the right course than Robert Gansmo," said High 5 Games chief executive Tony Singer. "His history of driving growth in existing markets and expanding into new ones is impressive. I'm looking forward to doing great things together."

Commenting on his role, Gansmo said: "This is a time of great opportunity for High 5 Games. I’m truly excited to be joining such a creative company, having such a wonderful brand. I look forward to working together with Tony and the spirited team at High 5 as we pursue new markets and drive growth in our business.”