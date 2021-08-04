Gambling.com appoints Dan D’Arrigo to board of directors

Newly listed affiliate marketing specialist Gambling.com Group has appointed MGM Resorts’ former finance chief Dan D'Arrigo to its board of directors.

D’Arrigo served as executive vice president and chief financial officer of MGM Resorts International from 2007 to 2019, working within the team that created the BetMGM joint venture between MGM Resorts and Entain.

“Dan has extensive experience as the CFO of a publicly traded S&P 500 casino and hospitality company which will be an enormous asset to the management team at Gambling.com Group, and he is a timely addition as we begin our journey as a publicly traded company in the United States,” said Gambling.com CEO and co-founder Charles Gillespie.

In his role with Gambling.com, D’Arrigo will serve as chairperson of the Nominating & Governance Committee and member of the Audit Committee.

“I am excited for the opportunity to join Gambling.com Group’s board of directors and work with the management team as the company continues its growth as a leader in performance marketing for online gambling,” said D’Arrigo.

“Charles, along with his co-founder and COO Kevin McCrystle, has built a successful international business that is well positioned to take advantage of one of the largest US growth opportunities today - regulated online sports betting and iGaming.”

Shares in Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) closed marginally lower at $7.00 per share in New York Tuesday, down 15 per cent from their IPO listing price of $8.25 per share on 23 July.