Gaming Intelligence
GAN names new chief legal officer to replace outgoing Todd McTavish

31st August 2021 8:16 am GMT
New York-listed gaming technology supplier GAN has promoted Michael B. Arouh to the role of chief legal officer and corporate secretary.

Arouh has served as deputy chief legal officer and senior vice president of GAN since February 2021 and assumes the role vacated by Todd McTavish, who has resigned for personal reasons.

“Michael’s knowledge of GAN, relevant legal and on-line gambling industry experience, energy and record of accomplishments, coupled with his proven leadership, make him the ideal candidate to manage our global legal strategies and activities, and lead our in-house and external legal teams,” said GAN chief executive Dermot Smurfit.

“We look forward to the continued benefit of his counsel as we grow and deliver the best on-line gambling and sports betting experience.”

Arouh, who will assume his new responsibilities on September 1, commented: “This is an exciting opportunity to leverage my industry, commercial and transactional experience at a fast-growing company in a complex, regulated environment.

“I look forward to continuing to help GAN grow and helping the GAN team deliver GAN’s proprietary digital platform to extend our customer’s casino brands by immersing our customers’ players in real money internet gambling, internet sports betting, and social casino gaming.”

Shares in GAN Ltd. (NSQ:GAN) closed 3.76 per cent lower at $16.90 per share in New York Friday.

Related Tags
GAN iGaming Sports Betting
