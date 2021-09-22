This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Rush Street Interactive appoints director of corporate social responsibility

22nd September 2021 9:06 am GMT
Rush Street Interactive
Playtech

New York-listed gaming operator Rush Street Interactive has appointed Tammi Barlow as director of corporate social responsibility.

Barlow brings over a decade of experience building and managing responsible gaming and corporate social responsibility programs in the gaming industry, most recently at Caesars Entertainment following its acquisition of William Hill.

She also served more than six years at supplier IGT and is a subject matter expert on Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak's Advisory Committee on Problem Gambling.

“As legal online gaming continues to expand across the country, it is critical that our industry's customers and employees are equipped with the tools and resources necessary to help ensure safe and fun gambling experiences,” said Rush Street Interactive CEO Richard Schwartz. “Tammi is a highly experienced executive with a demonstrated history of developing successful responsible gaming programs.

“RSI remains focused on being at the forefront of this important topic and we are proud to further our commitment to serving as a good corporate citizen with Tammi's addition to the team.”

“I have long admired RSI for its thought leadership and continuous improvement approach to responsible gaming efforts,” said Barlow. “Together with our partners in the industry, I look forward to educating RSI's stakeholders on the risks and rewards associated with gambling and empowering them to make smart decisions that create a betting gaming industry and better society.”

Shares in Rush Street Interactive Inc (NYSE:RSI) gained 3.88 per cent to close at $19.28 per share in New York Tuesday.

