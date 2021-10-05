This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Scientific Games brings in Ted Hase to head up game design

5th October 2021 10:12 am GMT
New York-listed gaming and lottery supplier Scientific Games has appointed Ted Hase as senior vice president of game design.

Hase brings more than 30 years of experience in creating and designing industry-leading games to the new role, most recently serving as senior vice president of research and development (R&D) at Aristocrat Technologies, where he was involved in games such as Tarzan, Buffalo Grand and The Walking Dead. 

Working alongside Scientific Games’ CEO of Gaming Matt Wilson and chief product officer Rich Schneider, Hase will lead the company’s game design studios located at its Las Vegas creative center.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Ted to our team and can’t wait to get to work creating new games,” said Wilson. “Ted’s expertise in creating innovative slot content is the perfect complement to our talented design teams. Pairing Ted’s vision and leadership with our existing team of talented game designers in our Las Vegas creative centre is a winning combination.”

Hase said of his new role: “I’m really energised to join Scientific Games at such an exciting point in the company’s history. I’ve admired the work of SG’s studios for a long time, and I look forward to collaborating with the team to bring awesome new games to our players, and to the industry as part of our quest to become the leading cross-platform global game company.”

Shares in Scientific Games Corporation (NYSE:SGMS) closed 4.18 per cent lower at $82.51 per share in New York Monday.

