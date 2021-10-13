Esports Technologies eyes European expansion with new Malta base

New York-listed Esports Technologies is establishing a new office in Malta to manage its European iGaming operations.

The Malta location will house the majority of the Esports Technologies team for European market operations following the company's €65m deal to acquire Aspire Global’s B2C brands.

"Europe's esports engagement is on a steep growth trajectory, and we foresee tremendous growth in its esports wagering market,” said Esports Technologies CEO Aaron Speech. "With its educated and talented workforce, strong tech infrastructure, and business-friendly environment, Malta offers the ideal location for us to create new opportunities across Europe.

“We look forward to providing a work setting designed to foster meaningful collaboration, increase productivity and spark creativity."

The Malta office will be operational on 15 November and marks Esports Technologies’ third location after Dublin and Las Vegas.

Shares in Esports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:EBET) closed 6.95 per cent higher at $22.92 per share in New York Tuesday.