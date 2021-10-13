This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Net
High 5 Games
NetEnt

Esports Technologies eyes European expansion with new Malta base

13th October 2021 8:28 am GMT

New York-listed Esports Technologies is establishing a new office in Malta to manage its European iGaming operations.

The Malta location will house the majority of the Esports Technologies team for European market operations following the company's €65m deal to acquire Aspire Global’s B2C brands.

"Europe's esports engagement is on a steep growth trajectory, and we foresee tremendous growth in its esports wagering market,” said Esports Technologies CEO Aaron Speech. "With its educated and talented workforce, strong tech infrastructure, and business-friendly environment, Malta offers the ideal location for us to create new opportunities across Europe.

“We look forward to providing a work setting designed to foster meaningful collaboration, increase productivity and spark creativity."

The Malta office will be operational on 15 November and marks Esports Technologies’ third location after Dublin and Las Vegas.

Shares in Esports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:EBET) closed 6.95 per cent higher at $22.92 per share in New York Tuesday.

Related Tags
eSports Esports Technologies Gogawi Malta Sports Betting
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Related Articles

Strong third quarter for investors as gaming shares climb 9%

Aspire Global sells B2C assets to Esports Technologies

Aspire Global in platform deal with Esports Technologies

Esports Technologies names Mark Thorne as chief marketing officer

GI Games Integrations: Relax Gaming, Ezugi, Fantasma and more

GI Games Round-up: Caleta Gaming, Push Gaming, Booongo and more

GI Games Integrations: Relax Gaming, Leap Gaming, Ainsworth and more

Gaming industry descends on Las Vegas for G2E

Massachusetts Commission recommends DFS be classed as gambling

eSports players to go for gold at 2022 Asian Games

Colombian gambling regulator identifies 325 websites for blocking

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Quickspin, NetEnt, Kiron and more

GameCo expands team ahead of NJ skill-based video game rollout

BoyleSports unveils Boylevegas.com brand launch with EveryMatrix

What next for Alderney, Gibraltar, the Isle of Man and Malta?

Greentube
Future Anthem
Relax Gaming
Pragmatic Solutions
di
NeoGames
Fast Track
High 5 Games
NetEnt