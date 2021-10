Stockholm-listed Aspire Global will become a pure B2B gaming supplier after agreeing to sell its B2C business to US-based Esports Technologies for €65m.

The divestment follows Aspire’s review of its B2C segment which began in March, with New York-listed Esports Technologies agreeing to pay €50m in cash, €10m in a promissory note and €5m in shares to acquire the business.

The transaction also includes a new platform and managed services agreement for Esports Technologies to use Aspire [...]