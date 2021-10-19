This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Sisal establishes advisory board to support UK National Lottery bid

19th October 2021 10:18 am GMT

Sisal has formed a new Advisory Board to support the Italian lottery operator’s application for the fourth UK National Lottery licence.

The new Board will be chaired by former Small Business Ambassador and current vice chairman of West Ham United, Baroness Karren Brady CBE, and will support Sisal as it bids to secure the next licence to operate the UK National Lottery.

“We are delighted to announce the appointment of our Advisory Board," said Sisal CEO Francesco Durante. "Each member brings unrivalled experience across key areas of industry and society that are central to our strategy and will help us to deliver the best possible solution for The National Lottery.

“We’ve invested the time to secure the right team and ensured each of their values align with our vision for the future of The National Lottery. Together with our partners, the Advisory Board will add valuable insight and strategic counsel as we approach the final stage of the application.” 

Joining Baroness Brady on Sisal's advisory board are:

  • Lord Victor Adebowale CBE - crossbench peer, chair of Social Enterprise UK and chair & founder of Collaborate
  • Andy Clarke - former Asda CEO and non-executive adviser & non-executive chairman
  • Gary Hughes - experienced international operator and private equity executive
  • MT Rainey OBE - UK Creative Industries leader
  • Lord Ed Vaizey - Conservative Peer and former Minister for Culture

Following her appointment as chair, Baroness Brady said: “As an active supporter of several high-profile charities and businesses that make a positive contribution to society, I am delighted to be working with Sisal on its application for the Fourth National Lottery Licence. 

“Our Lottery is a treasured institution that generates substantial funds for good causes across the UK.  Sisal’s proven track record of managing and growing lotteries in Italy, Turkey and Morocco makes them a strong contender and I look forward to working with them and the rest of the Advisory Board as the application progresses.”

The Milan-headquartered operator has already announced a partnership with Barnardo’s and teamed up with BT as part of its application for the UK National Lottery licence. Last week, Sisal also confirmed plans to go public through the listing of its shares in Milan.

