Italian lottery and gaming operator Sisal is aiming to go public through the listing of its shares in Milan.

The CVC Capital Partners-owned operator, which is currently active in Italy, Morocco, Spain and Turkey, has applied for admission of its ordinary shares to the Mercato Telematico Azionario, which will soon be renamed Euronext Milan.

The shares will be offered through a placement with institutional investors and include an over-allotment option, with Deutsche Bank, Equita SIM, J.P. Morgan [...]