Yolo Group brings in Christine Lewis to head up B2B division

The Yolo Group (formerly Coingaming Group) has appointed former Pariplay chief commercial officer Christine Lewis as CEO of its B2B division.

Lewis will head up Yolo Ventures’ B2B arm, Bombay Group, which comprises the Hub88 content aggregator platform, the high roller live casino product Bombay Club, and mobile-focused games studio OneTouch.

She joins Bombay Group from Aspire Global-owned Pariplay, where she served as chief commercial officer for the past year. Prior to that, she spent more than five years at NetEnt, ultimately serving as global commercial director.

“We’re putting into place a world-class team to take our B2B gaming businesses to the next level, and Christine is a vital part of it,” said Yolo Group CEO Maarja Pärt. “Her experience at some of the biggest names in our industry stands her apart, and she’s exactly the type of disruptive thinker we welcome at the Yolo Group. It’s great to have her onboard.”

As part of the restructuring, Yolo Ventures will invest additional capital to expedite the growth of the Hub88 aggregator platform, which will also offer partners an international banking service through open banking functionality via FCA regulated Aims Financial, a Yolo Investments invested asset.

“I’ve watched the remarkable growth of Yolo Group over the past few years with interest,” said Lewis. “Hub88, OneTouch and more recently the Bombay Club live studio are changing the game with new approaches to old challenges. It’s a real honour to join the team.”

Ragnar Toompere, who served as acting head of OneTouch, will now serve on the board of Yolo Ventures, with Jose Micallef joining the business as chief operations officer.

Head of live studios James Corrie will continue to oversee Yolo’s current studios, as well as future studio projects, while Neil Howells will be responsible for the commercial management of the Bombay Group.