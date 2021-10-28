PointsBet appoints new US marketing chief

Sydney-listed sports betting and gaming operator PointsBet has named Kyle Christensen as chief marketing officer in the United States.

Christensen will oversee PointsBet's overall marketing strategy in North America, working closely with core partners to drive product growth, and will report to PointsBet U.S. chief executive Johnny Aitken.

He joins the operator from Facebook, where he served as head of U.S. brand and consumer marketing between February 2020 and October 2021, having previously held executive roles at National Geographic and Netflix.

"PointsBet continues to hire the best talent in the world," said Aitken. "Our company's growth trajectory is exciting, and Kyle is going to help take us to the next level. As our business evolves and in-game betting continues to be an ever-more important aspect of the premium experience we offer, upping our game and reaching our customers where they are is critical. I couldn't be more excited to welcome Kyle to our team and can't wait to see what we build together.”

"What an amazing time to be joining the PointsBet team," Christensen said of his new role. "The sports betting industry is growing exponentially and innovating every day, reminding me of the early days of the 'streaming wars.’

“PointsBet's unique offering, a premium experience delivered to discerning customers, is a story I'm looking forward to sharing. Thrilled to be on a team of professionals ready and willing to challenge conventional wisdom, shake up the status quo, and elevate the sports betting industry. It truly is a marketers dream."

PointsBet is currently bidding for a New York mobile betting license and is operational in Indiana, Iowa, Illinois, West Virginia, New Jersey, Colorado and Michigan.

