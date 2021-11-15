This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Microgaming CEO John Coleman to step down

15th November 2021 11:21 am GMT
Isle of Man-based gaming supplier Microgaming has appointed Andrew Clucas as its next chief executive officer.

Clucas currently serves as Microgaming’s chief operating officer and will replace John Coleman as CEO on 31 December.

Coleman has served as CEO since June 2018, having previously served as chief financial officer for nearly 14 years.

“I am honoured to have led Microgaming as CEO - such an incredible business and people,” said Coleman. “After 17 years at the company, this is a natural time for me personally to embark on the next adventure.

“Microgaming has a strong leadership structure in place and an exciting future ahead, and I am delighted to announce Andrew Clucas as my successor. Andy is a brilliant colleague, friend and leader, and I have every confidence that he will steer Microgaming to new success.”

Clucas joined Microgaming in 2009, heading up various operational areas of the business, including business development and sales, before being appointed chief operating officer in January 2018.

“John has been an outstanding leader and ambassador of the business for almost two decades, and I cannot praise him highly enough for his many achievements and contributions,” Clucas said following his appointment. “I am delighted to be picking up the mantle from him - being appointed CEO of Microgaming is an incredible honour, and I intend to lead the business with the very same passion and commitment.”

