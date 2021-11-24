FSB appoints Mike Van Ermen to lead US expansion

Sports betting and iGaming supplier FSB has promoted Mike Van Ermen to vice president of business development for North America.

Van Ermen will now lead the supplier's North American business development team from hubs in Nevada and New Jersey, having previously served as vice president of pre-sales role after joining the company in December 2020.

Van Ermen’s remit will include taking charge of sales strategy in the North American market, harvesting new opportunities in the US and Canada, whilst supporting FSB’s growing business in Latin America.

“It’s been a hugely exciting year in North America for FSB and the promotion of Mike to a leadership role in the organisation is testament to the key part he has played in our growth in this region. Mike is a winner,” said FSB chief revenue officer Ian Freeman. “Mike has exceptional business acumen and having also worked for a major operator has a deep understanding of the sports betting and iGaming value chain.

“I’ve no doubt that he will continue to drive FSB forward in the region and deliver rapid growth in North America next year and beyond.”

Following his appointment Van Ermen said: “Working at FSB over the last year and watching the company grow fast has been exhilarating. I’m hugely looking forward to taking a leadership role and driving this talented sales team forward. We have major plans in the region, and increasing investment into our dedicated North American team will advance as we continue to thrive into 2022.

“The reaction to our world-leading omnichannel sportsbook and comprehensive tech stack has been nothing short of amazing in North America this year. I feel immensely excited and passionate about the opportunity that awaits us in the region moving forward."