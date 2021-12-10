Livespins appoints new chief commercial officer

iGaming platform provider Livespins has appointed Michael Pedersen as its new chief commercial officer.

Pedersen brings over 14 years’ experience in the iGaming industry, having worked for the likes of Flutter Entertainment and NetEnt, while he also co-founded and served as CEO of LetsBet.

In his new role, Pedersen will manage all aspects of Livespins’ commercial strategy, including sales, account management and marketing, as the supplier looks to expand its operations going into 2022.

“Livespins is undoubtedly one of the most exciting and innovative brands in the online gambling industry and I’m delighted to be given the opportunity to add my commercial leadership experience to what is already a highly-skilled team,” said Pedersen following his appointment. “I’ve been an early believer in creating social casino experiences and the Livespins product has really cracked the code and is creating a completely new category in the casino space.

"The simplicity of the bet-behind mechanic mixed with the unparralled engagement only live streaming can offer will drive significant value for all stakeholders and we look forward to establishing partnerships with the most innovative operators and game providers of our industry in the near future.”

Livespins co-founder Robin Reed commented: “LiveSpins was founded with a vision to socially charge the iGaming space. As we are moving to web 3.0 - we need the industry to follow suit if we are to stay relevant and increase the appeal of our product.

“Since delivering his master thesis on Social Media a decade ago, Michael has worked both on the supplier and operator side and has both the passion, experience and network needed to make LiveSpins valuable to users, game studios, streamers and operators alike. We are extremely pleased to see Michael join us.”