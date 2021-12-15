Scout Gaming appoints new CFO

Stockholm-listed fantasy sports provider Scout Gaming has recruited Niklas Jönsson to serve as chief financial officer effective January 2022.

Jönsson is an experienced finance and gaming executive who has previously served as CFO of Global Gaming 555 and operational CFO of Evolution Gaming Malta.

"It feels very good to be able to present Niklas, who has many years of experience from the industry and knows what it takes to accelerate growth." says Scout Gaming chief executive Andreas Ternström

Jönsson said of his new role: "It will be fun to utilise my existing knowledge from the sector, even though Scout is completely unique in terms of product offering, I am convinced that I will be able to contribute from day one.”

Scout Gaming has been searching for a new CFO since November when incumbent Billy Degerfeldt announced his intention to leave the business.

Shares in Scout Gaming Group AB (STO:SCOUT) were trading 2.57 per cent higher at SEK15.95 per share in Stockholm Wednesday morning.