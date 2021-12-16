Pariplay appoints Callum Harris as director of partnerships

Aspire Global-owned aggregator and content provider Pariplay has named Callum Harris as its new director of partnerships.

Harris will oversee Pariplay’s relationships with third-party vendors on the Fusion platform and will be responsible for growing Pariplay’s Ignite programme, an initiative which offers independent studios access to the supplier’s development frameworks and distribution network.

Harris brings extensive industry knowledge to the role, having held commercial positions at Jackpotjoy, Pragmatic Play and most recently Quickspin.

“To achieve our ambitious growth plans and to expand in regulated markets across the globe with our Fusion aggregation platform and Ignite programme we are strengthening our team with key appointments,” said Pariplay CCO Enrico Bradamante.

“Callum will be instrumental in ensuring we build and maintain our invaluable partnerships and will play an important role as we continue the exciting journey we are on.”

Commenting on his new role, Harris said: “Pariplay has had an amazing 12 months which has seen it significantly grow its reach through major global partnerships so I’m thrilled to be part of the team and I look forward to taking the company to the next level.”