This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Evolution
High 5 Games
Relax Gaming

Pariplay appoints Callum Harris as director of partnerships

16th December 2021 7:15 am GMT

Aspire Global-owned aggregator and content provider Pariplay has named Callum Harris as its new director of partnerships. 

Harris will oversee Pariplay’s relationships with third-party vendors on the Fusion platform and will be responsible for growing Pariplay’s Ignite programme, an initiative which offers independent studios access to the supplier’s development frameworks and distribution network.

Harris brings extensive industry knowledge to the role, having held commercial positions at Jackpotjoy, Pragmatic Play and most recently Quickspin.

“To achieve our ambitious growth plans and to expand in regulated markets across the globe with our Fusion aggregation platform and Ignite programme we are strengthening our team with key appointments,” said Pariplay CCO Enrico Bradamante.

“Callum will be instrumental in ensuring we build and maintain our invaluable partnerships and will play an important role as we continue the exciting journey we are on.”

Commenting on his new role, Harris said: “Pariplay has had an amazing 12 months which has seen it significantly grow its reach through major global partnerships so I’m thrilled to be part of the team and I look forward to taking the company to the next level.”

Related Tags
Aspire Global iGaming Pariplay
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Related Articles

GI Games Round-up: NetEnt, Scientific Games, Playtech and more

Aspire Global acquires 25% stake in bingo supplier END 2 END

Pariplay appoints lead game producer for Wizard Games studio

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Slotmill, Evoplay, Red Tiger and more

Gaming Realms seals Pariplay distribution deal

Wizard Games appoints Deane Hendricks as chief operations officer 

Aspire Global’s Pariplay extends partnership with Rush Street Interactive in Colombia

Pariplay secures Fusion platform deal with Kaizen Gaming

Pariplay launches new engagement tool

GI Games Round-up: Relax Gaming, Pragmatic Play, Greentube and more

Pariplay appoints new director of business development for LatAm & Caribbean 

Pariplay continues US expansion with BetMGM

Pariplay brings in Enrico Bradamante as chief commercial officer

Aspire Global grows Q3 profit as revenue climbs 46%

Preview: The Gaming Intelligence Awards 2021

Technamin
Future Anthem
BetGames TV
Pragmatic Solutions
Digitain
NeoGames
Greentube
Evolution
High 5 Games
Relax Gaming