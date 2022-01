Sydney-listed betting technology provider BetMakers Technology Group has named former Caesars Entertainment senior executive Christian Stuart as CEO of North America.

Stuart has held a number of executive leadership positions with Caesars over the past 16 years, including head of Caesars Sports and Online Gaming, and executive vice president of Gaming & Interactive Entertainment.

He will be based in BetMakers’ Las Vegas office and will report into BetMakers Group CEO and managing director Todd Buckingham.

“We have been [...]