Per Widerström to step down as Fortuna Entertainment CEO

26th January 2022 10:39 am GMT
European betting and gaming operator Fortuna Entertainment Group (FEG) has announced that Per Widerström will step down as chief executive at the end of February.

Widerström has decided to leave the company after seven years to take on a new career opportunity, having helped the operator grow more than five times in size and become a leading omni-channel operator in the Central Eastern European region.

He will be replaced as interim CEO on 1 March by David Vaněk, general manager of FEG’s Czech subsidiary Fortuna Game and a member of the FEG Group executive team.

“Seven years is indeed a long time and there are so many people I would like to thank for having been with me and FEG during this journey, be it our customers, business partners of other stakeholders,” said Widerström. “In particular, I would like to thank all the fantastic employees who have made FEG the great company that it is today, as well as to thank Penta Investments for their great support and collaboration.

“Leaving FEG at this time feels right, in particular knowing that the company is well poised for further growth as well as being in very good hands with David Vaněk and the rest of the Group Executive team.”

Commenting on his appointment as interim CEO, Vaněk said: “I am proud to have been given the opportunity to lead FEG into the next phase of its development. I am truly excited about the tremendous potential that the company has and I am looking forward to leveraging the group’s extensive know-how to deliver a market-leading value proposition to all our customers.”

