Quickspin names Anthony Dalla-Giacoma as chief commercial officer

10th February 2022 7:12 am GMT
Greentube

Playtech-owned slot specialist Quickspin has promoted Anthony Dalla-Giacoma to the role of chief commercial officer.

Dalla-Giacoma takes on the role after serving as head of account management at Quickspin since December 2020, having previously worked for nearly seven years at NetEnt in Malta.

“I couldn’t be happier to see Anthony being promoted to chief commercial officer,” said Quickspin CEO Daniel Lindberg. “Such a rapid promotion is evidence of his hard work and the amazing results he’s achieved in the last year. It’s also a great testament to our vision and strategy of promoting and developing our employees, always encouraging and allowing them to expand their skills and take on more responsibility.”

Commenting on his appointment Dalla-Giacoma said: “The ISO certification and developing our own platform in 2021 were two significant game changers, which will open up huge opportunities in 2022 and beyond.

"Controlling our platform means we have control over our destiny in terms of market entries, and we’ll be able to support new and existing partners across even more markets as well as enter new and exciting regions.” 

