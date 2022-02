The British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC) has begun the search for a new president and chief executive officer after two and a half years under interim leadership.

BCLC has appointed executive recruitment firm Leaders International to assist in the search for a new president and CEO to replace Jim Lightbody, who has been on medical leave since late 2019 and officially stepped down in December.

In the meantime, Lynda Cavanaugh will continue as interim president and CEO [...]