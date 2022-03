The Louisiana Lottery has brought in former Rush Street Interactive executive Elizabeth Tranchina to serve as vice president of sports gaming and deputy general counsel.

Tranchina joins the lottery from online betting and gaming operator Rush Street Interactive, where she served as director of compliance since March 2020.

She has also previously held senior compliance roles at casino operator Pinnacle Entertainment and Isle of Capri Casino.

As vice president of sports gaming and deputy general counsel at the [...]