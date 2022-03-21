Kalamba Games brings in Andrew Crosby as chief commercial officer

This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

21st March 2022 10:23 am GMT
Malta-based casino games developer Kalamba Games is strengthening its senior management team with the appointment of Andrew Crosby as chief commercial officer.

Crosby brings a wealth of industry knowledge and experience to the role, having most recently served as director of account management at Relax Gaming. Prior to his four years at Relax, Crosby served as head of casino at Mr Green and senior account manager at NetEnt.

“We are thrilled to welcome Crosby to our senior management team as his long-established career within the iGaming market and drive to succeed will marry well into our core principals at Kalamba,” said Kalamba Games CEO and co-founder Steve Cutler.

“He joins during an exciting time of expansion for us as we delve into new markets, expand upon our global positioning and continually release titles of the highest quality, of which Crosby will now play a big part of overseeing.”

Commenting on his new role, Crosby said: “I was immediately excited about this opportunity at Kalamba as the innovative technology releases they are famed for producing and global expansion strategies are areas that personally resonate with me and I’m looking forward to aiding the company in delivering its goals.”

