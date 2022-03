The Illinois Lottery has appointed Harold Mays as its new permanent director after more than three years under his leadership as acting director.

Mays joined the Illinois Lottery in January 2013 as chief of operations and technology and took over as acting director in July 2018, with the State Senate confirming his appointment as permanent director last week.

Prior to joining the Illinois Lottery, Mays served at the Illinois Department of Central Management Services for more than [...]