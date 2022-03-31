Rush Street Interactive names Bruce Caughill managing director, Canada

New York-listed online betting and gaming operator Rush Street Interactive has appointed Bruce Caughill as managing director of its business in Canada.

Caughill joined RSI this week as the operator prepares to launch its BetRivers online casino and sportsbook in Ontario on April 4, the first day of authorised online gaming in the province.

Caughill joins RSI from his role as chief legal officer at the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO), where he oversaw all legal matters and played a role in developing the legislative and policy infrastructure for Canada’s first competitive, regulated iGaming market.

As the managing director of RSI’s Canadian team, Caughill will provide leadership in the commercial and administrative activities associated with the company’s pursuit of business opportunities in the country.

“We welcome Bruce who, with his unparalleled legal, operational and regulatory expertise in Canada’s gaming industry, will provide strong insight, guidance and counsel in this exciting new online market,” said RSI chief executive officer Richard Schwartz. “Bruce’s proven leadership capability, extensive experience and strategic thinking make him a great addition to RSI.”

Caughill has over two decades of experience in Canada’s commercial gaming industry. Prior to his time at AGCO, he served as president and chief executive of Caughill management consulting, providing strategic counsel and regulatory advice to international gaming companies. Before that, Caughill served for more than twenty years as general counsel, corporate secretary and chief compliance officer at Falls Management Company, operator of the Niagara Casinos, Canada’s largest integrated casino resort operation.

“I am excited to bring my years of experience in Canadian gaming to support RSI’s pursuit of opportunities in Canada,” Caughill said. “I am particularly excited at the prospect of supporting the many local Canadian employees as the company establishes its Innovation Hub here.”

A long-time member of the International Association of Gaming Advisors, Caughill also serves as an independent member of the Internal Audit and Compliance Committees of Rush Street Gaming.

Shares in Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE:RSI) closed 4.51 per cent lower at $7.62 per share in New York Wednesday.