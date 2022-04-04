This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Delasport
Digitain
Sportradar

XLMedia begins search for new chief executive

4th April 2022 9:55 am GMT
XLMedia
Greentube

London-listed online gaming affiliate XLMedia is searching for a new chief executive to replace Stuart Simms.

Simms will step down as XLMedia CEO in the coming months to pursue other interests after almost three years at the helm of the digital performance publisher, with the board of directors launching a formal executive search process to identify his successor.

XLMedia announced Simms’ resignation on Monday (April 4) and said that he will remain with the business for the next few months to support the executive team and board, and to facilitate an orderly handover. 

“I would like to thank Stuart for his contribution to XLMedia through a very challenging period in our history,” said Julie Markey, interim-chair of XLMedia. “He departs having expanded our Sports footprint in North America, a key strategic focus.  I, on behalf of the Board, wish him all the very best for the future.”

“During my time at XLMedia, and with the support of my team, we have been able to deliver substantive, tangible change; de-risking the core business whilst moving the company's operational focus towards the growing North American Sports market - creating a strong asset base capable of delivering shareholder value for many years to come,” said Simms.

Shares in XLMedia plc (LSE:XLM) fell by 8.74 per cent to 36.84 per share in London earlier Monday following the announcement.

Related Tags
Affiliate iGaming Sports Betting XLMedia
Related Articles

Nueva Codere names new co-CEOs to replace Di Loreto

Rank and XLMedia make board changes as Chris Bell joins Nuevo Codere

XL Media to issue new shares as acquisitions continue

XLMedia expands US sports betting presence with $25m deal

XLMedia prepares sale of Finnish casino assets

iGaming Affiliates aim for the US

XLMedia lays off staff to deliver $5m in annual savings

XLMedia cancels dividend to accelerate strategic initiatives

XLMedia warns of decrease in traffic to online casino sites

Stock Index

XLMedia loses chief financial officer

XLMedia shares slump as first half revenue and profit declines

XLMedia names new chief executive officer

GI Stocks: First half boon for Evolution and Caesars

First quarter boon for US gaming stocks

Astropay
Yggdrasil
Relax Gaming
Pragmatic Solutions
Soft2Bet
BRAGG Gaming
BTObet
BetConstruct
Delasport
Digitain
Sportradar