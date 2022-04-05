Super Group appoints Lisa Kampf as VP of investor relations

Online betting and gaming operator Super Group has brought in Lisa A. Kampf to serve as vice president of investor relations following its recent listing in New York.

Kampf joins Super Group from Ambac Financial Group, where she served as managing director of investor relations for the past five years, having worked in finance and investment since 1989.

Kampf will report to Super Group chief executive Neal Menashe.

“I am thrilled to welcome Lisa to Super Group to lead our dedicated in-house investor relations effort as we embark on our journey as a public company,” said Menashe. “Lisa is a seasoned IR professional with a deep understanding of investor relations, finance and capital markets which are vital to a successful investor relations program.”

Kampf said of her appointment: “I am excited to be joining Super Group at a pivotal time for the business. I look forward to working with management to help the investment community understand Super Group’s opportunity to enhance shareholder value as we build upon the Betway and Spin brands.”

Shares in SGHC Limited (NYSE:SGHC) closed 0.37 per cent higher at $10.72 per share in New York Monday.