SciPlay brings in Nick Earl as new board member

New York-listed social gaming and casual gaming operator SciPlay Corporation has appointed former Glu Mobile CEO Nick Earl to its board of directors.

With significant experience in the casual gaming sector, Earl most recently served as CEO of Glu Mobile, developer of popular mobile games such as Design Home and Kim Kardashian: Hollywood.

Prior to that, he was senior vice president at EA Mobile, where he oversaw the release of The Simpsons: Tapped Out.

The addition of Earl brings the SciPlay Board to six members.

“Nick is a gaming industry veteran, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the SciPlay Board,” said SciPlay executive chairman Barry Cottle. “Nick’s appointment reflects our commitment to refreshing the SciPlay Board with new, independent members that add skills and experience relevant to SciPlay’s strategy to build and operate the top mobile games in the world.”

SciPlay CEO Josh Wilson added: “Nick has spent decades building global gaming organizations and leading the development of high-growth mobile and social games.

“We look forward to benefitting from his insights and expertise as SciPlay advances its strategy to expand into the casual market and become a leading diversified global game developer to enhance value for all shareholders.”

Shares in Sciplay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL) closed 1.45 per cent lower at $12.92 per share in New York Tuesday.