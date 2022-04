Norway's state-owned gambling and lottery operator Norsk Tipping has named Thor Gjermund Eriksen as its next chief executive officer.

Eriksen will take over as CEO on 12 September from Åsne Havnelid, who announced earlier this year that she would be stepping down having served six years in the role.

Eriksen currently serves as head of broadcasting for Norwegian public broadcaster NRK (Norwegian Norsk rikskringkasting), which like Norsk Tipping is also managed by the country’s Ministry of Culture.

“I [...]